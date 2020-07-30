REVERE (CBS) — Police are charging a 19-year-old in shooting death of a man in Revere during a fight over a stolen backpack late Saturday night.
Felix Martinez was arraigned by telephone Thursday in Chelsea District Court on charges of murder, assault with a dangerous weapon and two counts of armed robbery.
The shooting happened in front of the Twist and Shake ice cream shop on Revere Beach Boulevard.
Police say Martinez stole two backpacks from Yaseen Butt and another person, who then gathered a group of friends and went looking for Martinez and their backpacks. When they found Martinez with a group of friends, the two groups started fighting. Martinez tried to take a gun from someone else involved in the fight and chased Butt. When Butt fell down, the group allegedly began to kick and beat Butt, and Martinez allegedly shot him.
Martinez and other members of the group were captured by security cameras running into a nearby MBTA station. Martinez jumped onto the live tracks and was narrowly missed by a train as he escaped, prosecutors said.
“Yaseen’s life was stolen over a backpack. This violence and complete disregard for human life is unacceptable. The State Police detectives assigned to my Office will continue to work alongside the Revere Police Department to make sure those responsible for Yaseen’s murder are held accountable,” District Attorney Rachael Rollins said.
Martinez is being held without bail.