BOSTON (CBS) — Bill Belichick’s choice to operate with an 80-man roster instead of a 90-man roster had a ripple effect in Foxboro, with 10 Patriots getting cut earlier this week. After some opt-outs freed up some space, though, at least one of those players regained his job.
The Patriots re-signed rookie quarterback Brian Lewerke, according to Graham Couch of the Lansing State Journal. Couch cited Lewerke’s father as the source of the information.
The Patriots have re-added Brian Lewerke to their roster, according to Lewerke’s dad. The former MSU QB is flying back to New England tonight.
— Graham Couch (@Graham_Couch) July 30, 2020
Lewerke, 23, spent five years at Michigan State, redshirting in 2015. As a senior, he completed under 60 percent of his passes (59.6 percent) for 3,079 yards with 17 touchdowns and 13 interceptions, while rushing for 363 yards and three touchdowns. As a redshirt sophomore in 2017, he threw 20 touchdowns and seven interceptions, but his numbers dipped in 2018, when he completed just 54.3 percent of his passes while throwing eight touchdowns and 11 interceptions.
Lewerke signed with the Patriots as an undrafted free agent before getting released this past week.
The Patriots’ quarterback depth chart now includes Cam Newton, Jarrett Stidham, Brian Hoyer and Lewerke. Fellow undrafted rookie quarterback J’Mar Smith was also released this past week but has not been reported to have re-signed with the Patriots.