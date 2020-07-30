Comments
QUINCY (CBS) – A man was hospitalized after he was shot inside a Quincy Holiday Inn early Thursday morning.
It happened at the Holiday Inn Express just after 3 a.m.
This morning at ~3:10am, officers dispatched to Holiday Inn on Arlington St on report of possible gun shots. Upon arrival, officers located a 31yo male, in the 2nd floor hallway, suffering from gunshot wound to knee. Info? QPD at 617.479.1212 or submit a tip using our MyPD app. pic.twitter.com/61Bw1LTU96
— Quincy, MA Police Dept (@quincymapolice) July 30, 2020
Quincy Police said officers found a 31-year-old man in the hallway. He had been shot in the knee.
Police released surveillance photos of a suspect in the shooting.
Anyone who recognizes the man is asked to call police.