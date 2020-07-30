WATCH LIVECBS News Coverage Of Funeral For Civil Rights Icon Rep. John Lewis
Filed Under:Quincy News, Quincy Police

QUINCY (CBS) – A man was hospitalized after he was shot inside a Quincy Holiday Inn early Thursday morning.

It happened at the Holiday Inn Express just after 3 a.m.

Quincy Police said officers found a 31-year-old man in the hallway. He had been shot in the knee.

Police released surveillance photos of a suspect in the shooting.

Anyone who recognizes the man is asked to call police.

