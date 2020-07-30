CBSN BostonWatch Now
WESTFORD (CBS) – Westford police are asking homeowners to check their home security footage after an outbreak of graffiti containing messages of hate.

Police are looking for home security footage that can help them identify the people that left messages of hate around town. (Photo credit: Westford Police Department)

Police are looking for overnight footage from July 19-20 in the area of Lakeside Terrace, July 28-29 in the area of Pine Ridge Road and Kylemore Drive and July 29-30 in the area of Russells Way, Vineyard Road, Tyler Road, Christy Lane, Morrison Lane, Caldwell Drive and Danely Drive.

The graffiti was spray-painted on garages and street signs. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Westford Police Department.

