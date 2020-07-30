Comments
WESTFORD (CBS) – Westford police are asking homeowners to check their home security footage after an outbreak of graffiti containing messages of hate.
Police are looking for overnight footage from July 19-20 in the area of Lakeside Terrace, July 28-29 in the area of Pine Ridge Road and Kylemore Drive and July 29-30 in the area of Russells Way, Vineyard Road, Tyler Road, Christy Lane, Morrison Lane, Caldwell Drive and Danely Drive.
The graffiti was spray-painted on garages and street signs. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Westford Police Department.