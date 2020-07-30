WORCESTER (CBS) — A seltzer brand with a loyal following in New England is going national. Worcester’s Polar Beverages announced Thursday it has entered into a long-term agreement with Keurig Dr Pepper to distribute its sparkling seltzer waters across the country.
Polar Seltzer is already the country’s third-largest branded flavored sparkling water even though it’s available in only 35% of the United States, according to a statement from both companies. Polar’s Seltzer’ade and SeltzerJR will also be sold nationally.
“Polar Seltzer is an iconic and leading brand in the Northeast, and we are eager to expand that growth across the country,” Derek Hopkins, chief commercial officer for Keurig Dr Pepper, said in a statement. “The sparkling water category shows no sign of slowing down and, our already strong partnership with Polar Beverages will accelerate our ability to ensure that Polar Seltzer is available wherever consumers shop.”
Polar got its start in Worcester in 1882. The family-owned company will continue to manufacture and distribute seltzer in its existing markets while Keurig Dr Pepper will do the same for the rest of the country.
“We are very proud of Polar Seltzer’s 138-year heritage and independent spirit,” Polar CEO Ralph Crowley Jr. said. “Our expanded partnership with KDP opens a dynamic new chapter, and we look forward to sharing our family of seltzers with their unrivaled sales and distribution network.”