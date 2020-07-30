Comments
NANTUCKET (CBS) – Nantucket has only had 41 cases of COVID-19 throughout the pandemic, but nine were reported in the last week.
The select board and board of health has ordered restaurants to stop serving alcohol by 11:30 p.m. and close completely by midnight. Restaurants will also not be able to serve alcohol to someone who has not ordered food and must strictly enforce social distancing and mask requirements. Take-out businesses are exempt from the order.
Last week, officials at Nantucket Cottage Hospital attributed the recent spike to increased testing and the arrival of summer visitors.
The new rules start Friday. The boards said they will review the move in another week.