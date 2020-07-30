MANCHESTER, N.H. (CBS) – A New Hampshire woman told police a man who was laying next to her bed when she woke up in the middle of the night attempted to sexually assault her.
Just before 3 a.m., Manchester Police were called to a Silver Street home.
Police said the woman heard noises in her bedroom and found the unknown man. The woman told the man to leave, but he allegedly attempted to sexually assault her until the victim’s son came into the room and scared the suspect off.
The suspect is described as a Hispanic man who is 16-18 years old with an average height and build. He had short black hair and was last seen wearing a red shirt, tan shorts and black sneakers.
Manchester Police said a potential suspect was captured on a surveillance camera, and they hope to release an image to the public soon.
Detectives later learned there was another break-in on Silver Street overnight. Police are trying to determine if it was the same suspect.