HINGHAM (CBS) — The Thin Blue Line flags are no longer flying on fire trucks in Hingham. Members of the fire department watched as police officers removed them Thursday morning.
The town had ordered the flags to be taken down after complaints about displaying political messages on government property. But the Hingham firefighters union refused to remove them, saying that the expression of support for police is not political and that it was a tribute to slain Weymouth Police Sgt. Michael Chesna.
The union said in a statement “we did not want to risk the chance of having these flags removed from the trucks in a disrespectful manner,” so members of the Weymouth police union did the job instead.
The flags will continue to fly at the Weymouth police station.