BOSTON (CBS) – Herb Chambers has donated a 2020 BMW 238-I convertible – a perfect ride for summer – for Big Sisters Boston to raffle. Ticket sales help the organization support its programs for 4,200 girls and women every year.
“This event raises critical funds to be able to make and support our matches and support the girls and women of Greater Boston. We couldn’t do it without events like this, and we couldn’t do it without partners like Herb Chambers,” said Kelli-Beth Vecchione, of Big Sister Boston.
Suzanne Ogden was the lucky winner. She can pick the car or $40,000 in cash.