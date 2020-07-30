MLB Makes Changes To COVID-19 Protocols, Adding 'Compliance Officers' For Each TeamThe Major League Baseball season has been churning for one full week. It has not gone smoothly.

Stephon Gilmore Ranks No. 9, Julian Edelman At No. 101 On 'NFL Top 100' ListStephon Gilmore landed in the top 10 of the "NFL Top 100," which is voted on by players.

New ACC Schedule Includes 10 Conference Games, Notre DameThe Atlantic Coast Conference reworked its football schedule Wednesday to allow each team to play 11 games and to incorporate Notre Dame, which is giving up its cherished independence in a year turned upside down by the coronavirus pandemic.

David Pastrnak Will Likely Play In Bruins Exhibition Game Thursday NightBruins hockey returns Thursday night with an exhibition game with the Columbus Blue Jackets. It isn't set in stone, but David Pastrnak will likely play in the tilt after spending most of the last month away from his teammates.

Christian Vazquez Rallies Red Sox Past Mets, 6-5, To End 4-Game Losing StreakChristian Vázquez rallied the Red Sox over the Mets 6-5 Wednesday night in New York, ending a four-game losing streak.