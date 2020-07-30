BOSTON (CBS) – With long lines, it’s taking hours for some people to complete their coronavirus test at facilities in Massachusetts.

“I was basically around the corner. Everybody was standing respectably six feet apart,” said Laura Krug.

Krug waited more than two hours Thursday morning in Boston to get tested for COVID-19. Krug, like many people who spoke to WBZ-TV, is getting tested as a precaution.

“I just want to be sure because my parents are elderly and I don’t want to risk being around them without having been tested,” said Krug.

Many people need to get tested if they want to travel, send their kids to camp or go back to work.

“It was difficult to find something that would be quick that would produce a result quickly too,” said John Hanman.

Hanman and his wife were able to get tested this afternoon at PhysicianOne in Chestnut Hill.

“We live currently with a few family members who are considered at risk, so it is precautionary,” said Hanman.

Dr. Brian Cruz says they’re seeing about double the amount of people looking to get tested at their Chestnut Hill location, with most people being asymptomatic.

“We’re fielding a lot of calls because some people want rapid testing. There is some delays in the larger national laboratories on the return of their tests so people are really calling around trying to reach out to figure out what’s the best option for them,” said Cruz.