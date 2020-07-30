BOSTON (CBS) – Draped in an American flag, the casket of Congressman John Lewis was carried from the historic Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta on Thursday. His life, dedicated to justice, was celebrated at the place where he worshipped with mentor Martin Luther King Jr.
“Let’s remember him today. And let’s recommit tomorrow to standing together, and fighting together, and voting together,” said senior pastor Rev. Raphael Warnock.
The 17-term congressman was remembered by friends young and old.
“John Lewis was my hero and my friend — let’s honor him by getting in good trouble,” said friend Tybre Faw.
As well as former presidents from both sides of the political aisle.
“He always thought of others, he always believed in preaching the gospel in word and in deed, and insisting that hate and fear had to be answered with love and hope,” said former President George W. Bush.
Lewis’ eulogy delivered by the nation’s first black president.
“Someday when we do finish that long journey towards freedom, when we do form a more perfect union, whether it’s years from now or decades or even if it takes another two centuries, John Lewis will be a founding father of that fuller, fairer, better America,” said former President Barack Obama.
Lewis wrote his own farewell – an essay just published in the New York Times. His words, a call to action for the next generation, to continue the peaceful fight for freedom.