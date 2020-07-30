BOSTON (CBS) — The Boston Bruins will honor former teammate Colby Cave when the team returns to action in the NHL’s restart. Boston players will be sporting a heart sticker on their helmets with Cave’s No. 26 in the middle.
The team released pictures of the sticker on Thursday, ahead of their exhibition game against the Columbus Blue Jackets in Toronto:
Our teammate. Our friend. Forever in our hearts.#WeSkateFor Colby 💛🖤 pic.twitter.com/K7vc5kSx9n
— Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) July 30, 2020
Cave passed away at the age of 25 in April after he was put into a medical coma following surgery to remove a colloid cyst that was putting pressure on his brain. Several Bruins players released statements about Cave’s passing, including team captain Zdeno Chara.
“We will all cherish our memories and be grateful for the time we had with such a special person as Colby. He was a great teammate and a friend,” Chara’s statement read. “He will be deeply missed. On behalf of myself and the rest of the players on the Boston Bruins, please accept our most heartfelt sympathies for your loss.”
Cave spent five seasons with Boston’s AHL affiliate in Providence, and made his NHL debut with Boston during the 2017-18 season. He played 23 games overall for the Bruins before being dealt to the Edmonton Oilers during the 2018-19 season. The centerman played in 44 games for the Oilers over his two seasons in Edmonton, notching three goals and one assist.