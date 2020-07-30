BOSTON (CBS) – No one was hurt in a fire at a Brighton apartment building early Thursday morning, thanks in part to a quick-thinking neighbor.

The man was woken up by a smoke detector going off at the triple decker on Waverly Street around 2 a.m.

He knocked on other neighbors’ doors, helping them get out before all three floors caught fire and the rear porches collapsed.

Eight people and a dog all escaped.

“Obviously, the conditions were a bit on the hot side so the companies had to take a break, so we had extra companies come in,” District Fire Chief Igor Verbitzki told reporters.

The Boston Fire Department said damage is estimated at around $150,000.

@BostonFire did a great job putting this out in less than 20mins pic.twitter.com/l59ywmE3SS — Irving Ling (@irvingling) July 30, 2020

There’s no word yet on how or where the fire started.