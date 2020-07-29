Comments
WINCHESTER (CBS) – The Winchester High Sachems are gone. The town is replacing its controversial sports mascot and logo.
The school committee voted unanimously Tuesday night to do away with the Sachems name.
School teams in town will no longer use the names, images or practices of any Native American cultures.
They will come up with a transition plan for a new Winchester High School logo and mascot with input from students and parents.
The move is one of many statewide aimed at ending Native American mascots at local schools.
