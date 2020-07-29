BOSTON (CBS) – Boston Magazine has recognized WBZ-TV’s Lisa Hughes as the Best TV Personality.
In its Best of 2020 issue, the magazine calls Hughes, “the girl next door with gravitas” and noted, “even the grimmest COVID numbers somehow seem less scary when Hughes is quoting them.”
Lisa Hughes anchors WBZ-TV News weekdays at 5 p.m., 6 p.m. and 11 p.m. with co-anchor David Wade. She joined the WBZ in June 2000.
Lisa is also involved in a number of community organizations and charities. She is on the board of directors of Big Sister Boston, serves on the development board at Spaulding Rehabilitation Hospital and volunteers her time with Project 351, Children’s Hospital Boston and the Boys and Girls Clubs of Dorchester. Starting in 2011, Lisa began riding the annual Pan-Mass Challenge to raise money for Dana Farber Cancer Institute.