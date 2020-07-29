For Second Straight Week, No Positive COVID-19 Tests For NBAOn the eve of restarting the 2019-20 season, the NBA has some good news to share.

Do Wins And Losses In Seeding Games Really Matter For Celtics?For the Celtics, the value of the NBA's seeding games lies more in knocking off any lingering rust from a four-month layoff and rebuilding the team's chemistry of the regular season more than wins and losses.

UEFA Champions, Europa League TV Schedule: How To Watch, Match Schedule & TimesThe UEFA Champions and Europa League's start back up next week on CBS All Access.

Report: Red Sox Releasing Catcher Jonathan LucroyThe Red Sox are removing Lucroy from their roster, replacing him with pitcher Chris Mazza from the team's player pool.

Bucs' Cameron Brate -- Who Worked Out With Tom Brady -- Announces He Had COVID-19On Tuesday, criticisms were proven to be legitimate, as one of the participants in some Tom Brady-led workout sessions announced that he had COVID-19.