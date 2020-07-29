TOPSFIELD (CBS) — The 2020 Topsfield Fair, scheduled for the first week of October, has been canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic. Safety concerns and restrictions made it “impossible” for this year’s event to go forward, organizers said.
The Essex Agricultural Society, the organization that runs the Topsfield Fair, announces that for the safety of fairgoers, staff, volunteers, vendors, exhibitors, and sponsors, it has made the difficult decision to cancel this year’s Topsfield Fair. pic.twitter.com/UdJb9W0FkG
— Topsfield Fair (@TopsfieldFair) July 29, 2020
“We understand the impact of this decision for small businesses, family farms, competitors, and exhibitors and the disappointment of hundreds of thousands of people who look forward to the Topsfield Fair each year,” Topsfield Fair general manager James O’Brien said in a statement. “However, the safety and health of our community has to be our top priority and due to the current restrictions hosting the Topsfield Fair this year is impossible.”
The event bills itself as “America’s Oldest Fair.” It has only been canceled two other times since beginning in 1818 – one in 1918 because of a worldwide flu pandemic and again from 1943-1945 for World War II.
The fair is looking at potentially hosting some of its famous contests, like the heaviest pumpkin competition, privately.