TAUNTON (CBS) — An unresponsive 2-year-old was pulled from a Taunton swimming pool Wednesday afternoon, police said.
Taunton police said they responded to the scene on Washington Street in less than one minute, pulled the child out of the pool and immediately began CPR. Taunton Police and Fire assisted with first aid until EMS arrived. The child was transported by ambulance to a local hospital and MedFlighted to a Boston hospital.
The child is breathing on its own, but there are no other updates on the child’s condition.
“I commend the work of the officers for arriving on scene as quickly as they did, within one minute of the initial call,” Taunton Police Chief Edward Walsh said. “The quick actions of both the police and fire personnel is a testament to their training and ability to act under very stressful circumstances.”
The incident is under investigation.