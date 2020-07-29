CANTON (CBS) — Whether you’re loyal to Starbucks or Dunkin’, both coffee chains shared news this week that will excite anyone with a sweet tooth.
Starbucks announced it will bring back its famous Pumpkin Spice Latte, though the company didn’t say exactly when. The announcement could mean pumpkin spice will return earlier than ever before. Last year the fall flavor hit stores on August 27.
Starbucks is also planning to have curbside pickup, drive-thru and mobile-only pickup at more locations, making it safer for customers to grab their orders and go amid the coronavirus pandemic. The company saw a 38% revenue decrease in its most recent quarter.
Meanwhile, Canton-based Dunkin’ is teaming up with Post for two new cereals.
Grab a spoon 🥄 this is not a drill! 🚨 Inspired by your favorite Dunkin’ flavors, Caramel Macchiato and Mocha Latte, are now in Dunkin’ Cereal. 🥣 Which crunchy, coffee delight will you go for? ☕️ Coming to a grocery store near you in late August 2020. pic.twitter.com/N0XL9OqSYV
— Dunkin' (@dunkindonuts) July 28, 2020
Caramel Macchiato will have crunchy cereal pieces with caramel swirl marshmallows. Mocha Latte will have a hint of chocolate with latte marshmallows.
Both cereals will hit store shelves in August.