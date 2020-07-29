Patrick Chung Says Opting Out Was The Best Decision For His FamilyWhen it came to playing football this year, amid an ongoing global pandemic, Patrick Chung has very little doubt that opting out was the best decision for him and his family.

Joe Kelly Wages War On Houston AstrosRed Sox fans are familiar with Joe Kelly, a reliever who doesn't take any crap from anyone. On Tuesday night, Kelly did what just about every team in MLB wants to do this season: He waged war on the Houston Astros.

Peterson Wins MLB Debut, Mets Beat Red Sox 8-3The Mets swept the two-game series and sent the Red Sox to their fourth consecutive loss.

Fans React To Patriots Players Opting Out Of 2020 SeasonThere were mixed reaction from Patriots fans at Gillette Stadium on Tuesday as news began to spread that multiple New England players have decided to opt out of the 2020 season.

First Game In NHL Bubble Looks And Sounds ... FantasticThe first NHL game in the bubble looks ... fantastic.