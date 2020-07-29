BOSTON (CBS) — When the Red Sox announced their roster for the 2020 season, veteran catcher Jonathan Lucroy was not on the list. He was added shortly thereafter, but now just five games into the season, it appears his time in Boston is over.
Chad Jennings and Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reported that the Red Sox are removing Lucroy from their roster, replacing him with pitcher Chris Mazza from the team’s player pool.
From myself and @Ken_Rosenthal: Sources say the Red Sox are taking Jonathan Lucroy off their roster and recalling pitcher Chris Mazza. Lucroy made the team as a third catcher but has yet to get an at-bat.
— Chad Jennings (@chadjennings22) July 29, 2020
Lucroy, 34, signed with the Red Sox in February. At the time, it was believed that Lucroy would be competing with Kevin Plawecki in spring training for the backup role behind Christian Vazquez.
As Jennings noted, Lucroy has yet to appear in a game this year. Vazquez has started three games, while Plawecki has started two. Vazquez is off to a strong start, with a .364 batting average and a 1.144 OPS from his home run, double, three singles and walk in 12 plate appearances. Plawecki is 4-for-7 with a double in his seven at-bats thus far.
Lucroy batted .232 with a .660 OPS last year for the Angels and Cubs.
Mazza, 30, went 1-1 with a 5.51 ERA in nine appearances for the Red Sox last year, his first year in the big leagues.