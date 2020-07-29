BOSTON (CBS) – After a viral performance this month at a Norwood store, John Capron was rewarded with a free piano delivery at his home on Wednesday.

Capron tickled the ivories for the first time on the surprise gift from ReMARKable Cleanouts after he wowed customers there last month.

The 23-year-old college student is a self-taught pianist who went viral after WBZ-TV first aired the video of his impromptu store concert.

We helped the owner find Capron on Twitter and reconnect him with the store owner, who had provided the big surprise gift to the musician.

On Wednesday delivery crews hoisted the 500-pound Steinway through the window of Capron’s apartment.

“That was exciting. I did not know how the crane was going to work,” he said.

After it was brought through the window, it went up the stairs and right into his living room.

Capron said he plans to share his talent with strangers online.

“I can’t wait to get started and post my first video,” he said.

The first song he plans to post online? That would be “Don’t Stop Believin'” by Journey, he song he first learned to play on the piano.