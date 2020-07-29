Comments
NEWBURYPORT (CBS) – Three people were rescued Wednesday afternoon in the area of Plum Island after they were swimming off a sand bar in the Merrimack River.
The three adults were in an area they shouldn’t have been swimming in when they became distressed, the harbormaster said.
The harbormaster rescued two of the people and the Coast Guard saved the third.
All three are being evaluated for what appear to be minor injuries after inhaling water.
No further information is currently available.