HOLYOKE (CBS) — A traffic stop led to a drug bust in Holyoke Tuesday night, Massachusetts State Police say. A trooper found what’s believed to be 500 bags of heroin after pulling over a car for “motor vehicle violations.”
The stop happened at about 7:25 p.m. at the intersection of High Street and Worcester Place. The trooper said that after speaking with the driver he noticed “several wax paper folds stamped with blue ink in the center console.” More wax paper bags fell from the driver’s lap as the trooper removed him from the car, according to police.
The trooper searched the rest of the car and discovered the 500 bags, as well as a plastic bag containing pills believed to be MDMA, or Molly, and cash.
Santiago Soltren-Ramirez, a 31-year-old from Holyoke, was arrested on drug possession charges and a plate violation. He was due to be arraigned in Holyoke District Court.