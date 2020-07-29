Comments
WORCESTER (CBS) – The March of Dimes Central Massachusetts has figured out a way to help mothers, babies and front-line workers.
The charity is hosting a digital auction on Thursday night. The items up for sale include a pasta making class, noise cancelling headphones and a picnic basket that’s already packed.
All of the items up for bid will be given to local NICU nurses. The money will help the March of Dimes Central Massachusetts advance its mission.
To learn more on how to participate and to see the items up for sale, click here.
The auction begins at 7 p.m.