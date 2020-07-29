Joe Kelly Suspended Eight Games For Throwing At Astros' Alex Bregman, Carlos CorreaJoe Kelly became something of a baseball folk hero for throwing at the Astros, but Major League Baseball was not amused.

'Quite A Challenging Golf Course For These Players,' Says CBS Sports' Trevor Immelman On WGC-FedEx St. Jude InvitationalThe WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational brings another stellar field to TPC Southwind for the last event before the PGA Championship.

Former Red Sox Manager John McNamara, Skipper Of 1986 Team, Dies At 88Former Red Sox manager John McNamara, who was skipper of the 1986 Red Sox team that lost to the New York Mets in the World Series, has died. McNamara was 88.

Brad Marchand Defends Deleted Tweet To Bruins Reporter Regarding Tuukka Rask's Police HatBrad Marchand deleted his angry tweet aimed at a Bruins reporter but later said he did not regret sending the message.

Citing Concerns For Family, Nate Solder Opting Out Of 2020 SeasonSix Patriots players have opted out of the 2020 NFL season, more than any other team in the league. On Wednesday, it was a former Patriots player who announced his decision not to play.