Former Red Sox Manager John McNamara, Skipper Of 1986 Team, Dies At 88Former Red Sox manager John McNamara, who was skipper of the 1986 Red Sox team that lost to the New York Mets in the World Series, has died. McNamara was 88.

Brad Marchand Defends Deleted Tweet To Bruins Reporter Regarding Tuukka Rask's Police HatBrad Marchand deleted his angry tweet aimed at a Bruins reporter but later said he did not regret sending the message.

Citing Concerns For Family, Nate Solder Opting Out Of 2020 SeasonSix Patriots players have opted out of the 2020 NFL season, more than any other team in the league. On Wednesday, it was a former Patriots player who announced his decision not to play.

Julian Edelman Explains Mindset Entering Patriots Training Camp During Coronavirus PandemicIn the middle of the summer, every year, football players show up to training camp. That's just what they do.

Hockey East Intends To Play 2020-21 SeasonThe Hockey East announced Wednesday that intends to hold the 2020-21 season, and will do so by prioritizing the competition between league members.