LEDYARD, Conn. (CBS/AP) — A Foxwoods employee has tested positive for the coronavirus. The casino said the positive test occurred on July 27 and is the first among its workers since the resort’s June 1 reopening.
A statement from Foxwoods said the employee “has minimal contact with guests on a daily basis and is part of a small work group.” Anyone who had prolonged contact with the infected person has already been notified and told to quarantine for 14 days.
“We’re confident in our resort safety protocols and the processes in place to help safeguard our teams and guests,” Foxwoods said. “We are constantly reevaluating where safety enhancements may be necessary and remain committed to keeping Foxwoods a safe destination for everyone.”
Foxwoods is requiring visitors to wear masks and is taking guest and employee temperatures. Both Foxwoods and Mohegan Sun, located about 7 miles apart in southeastern Connecticut on sovereign tribal land, opened on June 1 despite opposition from Gov. Ned Lamont, who had the state’s Department of Transportation erect electronic signs near the entrances on state highways, warning visitors of the potential dangers of COVID-19 in large group settings.
Foxwoods generated $33.6 million in slot machine revenue for June 2020, a figure that was down 4.9% compared to $35.3 million in June of 2019 where the facility was completely open. Executives believe that strong revenue number could drop in July as casinos in Massachusetts and other surrounding states have started to open up.
