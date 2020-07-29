Comments
BOSTON (CBS) — On the eve of restarting the 2019-20 season, the NBA has some good news to share. For the second straight week, no players in its Orlando bubble have tested positive for COVID-19.
Of the 344 players tested on the NBA campus since July 20, zero have returned confirmed positive tests, the league and NBPA announced Wednesday.
The NBA has strict protocols and quarantine procedures in place, and they appear to be working. Another week of no positive tests must bring a smile to commissioner Adam Silver’s face with the season set to resume Thursday night
This is a stark contrast to Major League Baseball, which just one week into its 2020 season has had to put the Miami Marlins’ season on pause due to a COVID-19 outbreak.