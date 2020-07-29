CARVER (CBS) — Health officials have raised the risk level for Eastern Equine E to high in Carver and Middleboro after more mosquitos tested positive for the virus.
“The mosquito surveillance results indicate that the virus activity has increased in one area in southeastern Massachusetts,” said Public Health Commissioner Monica Bharel, MD, MPH. “We want people to be aware that the EEE virus is present in mosquitoes in the area and are encouraging residents to take steps to avoid mosquito bites.”
Carver is now banning outside activities at parks, playgrounds and beaches from dusk to dawn beginning Saturday.
There have been no human cases of EEE this year. Last year, 12 people in the state were infected and six died.
“We always take EEE very seriously,” said DPH State Epidemiologist Dr. Catherine Brown. “It is important for residents to know that in communities at high risk for EEE, we encourage use of mosquito repellent and scheduling outdoor events to avoid the hours between dusk and dawn when mosquitoes most likely to spread EEE are most active.”
To prevent EEE, the state recommends using bug spray when you are outside, wearing long sleeves, avoiding being outside from dusk to dawn, repairing damaged screens in your home and removing standing water from around your home.
The state has information about preventing mosquito- and tick-borne illnesses on its website.