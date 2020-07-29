BOSTON (CBS) – Dr. Mallika Marshall is answering your coronavirus-related medical questions. If you have a question for Dr. Mallika, email her or message her on Facebook or Twitter.

Dr. Mallika is offering her best advice, but as always, consult your personal doctor before making any decisions about your personal health.

How quickly does COVID spread on surfaces? – Andy on Facebook

When the virus lands on a surface, it stays there. It can’t crawl around but it can be transferred from one surface to another. For example, if you get virus on your finger and then touch your eyes, it can be transferred to your eyes. That’s why it’s important to disinfect your hands after touching surfaces that could be contaminated.

A viewer says her in-laws are flying in from another state but they don’t believe the virus is a big deal and refuse to get tested or quarantine before seeing their grandchildren. She’s worried about her family’s safety.

I understand your concerns. Perhaps you could call your pediatrician to help you persuade your in-laws to get tested or quarantine before seeing your children. Not only could your family be put at risk, but the in-laws could be put at risk as well.

I have a kitten who wandered into my neighbors’ yard and the grandkids who had COVID played with her. Is it safe to take my kitten back?? – Lydia on Facebook

There have been occasional reports of animals testing positive for the coronavirus, but there is no evidence that cats and dogs can actually transmit the coronavirus to humans.

Curious to know if all of the people dying from COVID are able to donate their organs – P.J. on Facebook

As far as I know, people who test positive for the virus are not eligible to be organ donors, and that has put a real strain on organ donation.