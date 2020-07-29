BOSTON (CBS) — Six Patriots players have opted out of the 2020 NFL season, more than any other team in the league. On Wednesday, it was a former Patriots player who announced his decision not to play.

This time it’s New York Giants left tackle Nate Solder, who shared his decision on Twitter. Solder cited concerns for his family, including his young son, Hudson’s, battle with cancer, as well as his own battle with testicular cancer in 2015.

“My family and I have been praying, wrestling and listening to God about our current circumstances and whether it is best that I play football this season. Our primary goal is to pursue God and listen to the Holy Spirit in everything we do. As hard as that can be and as daunting as what He asks us to do can seem, we have come to believe, trust and wait on the Lord. That is why we have chosen to pause for this season.,” Solder’s statement read.

“Our family has health concerns, most notably our son’s ongoing battle with cancer, as well as my own bout with cancer. We also welcomed a new addition to our family this spring, a baby boy,” he continued. “With fear and trembling, we struggle to keep our priorities in order and, for us, our children’s health and the health of our neighbors comes before football. We fully recognize that being able to make a decision like this is a privilege.

“I will deeply miss my teammates, coaches and everyone in the Giants organization. I want to thank them and all my friends and fans who continue to support me and my family through the highs and lows. As scary and bleak as it sometimes can be, we know that the God of the universe has all things under His control, and His plans are and will always be for our good,” Solder concluded.

Solder was drafted by the Patriots in the first round in 2011, and went on to win two Super Bowls during his seven years with the Patriots, which he spent protecting the blind side of quarterback Tom Brady. He signed a four-year, $62 million contract with the Giants in 2018.