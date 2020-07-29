Report: Red Sox Releasing Catcher Jonathan LucroyThe Red Sox are removing Lucroy from their roster, replacing him with pitcher Chris Mazza from the team's player pool.

Bucs' Cameron Brate -- Who Worked Out With Tom Brady -- Announces He Had COVID-19On Tuesday, criticisms were proven to be legitimate, as one of the participants in some Tom Brady-led workout sessions announced that he had COVID-19.

'She HATED Tom Brady': NY Woman Expresses Distaste For Former Patriots QB In ObituaryA New York woman used her obituary to tell the world exactly how she felt about former Patriots quarterback Tom Brady.

Just A Reminder: The 1-4 Red Sox Have One Of The Highest Payrolls In BaseballAngry Red Sox fans calling owner John Henry "cheap" are not hard to find these days. But spending is not the Red Sox' issue.

Patrick Chung Says Opting Out Was The Best Decision For His FamilyWhen it came to playing football this year, amid an ongoing global pandemic, Patrick Chung has very little doubt that opting out was the best decision for him and his family.