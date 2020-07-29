CAMBRIDGE (CBS) — Two Cambridge city councilors are proposing letting city workers take over primary traffic enforcement duties from the police department. The policy order sponsored by Councilors Quinton Zondervan and Jivan Sobrinho-Wheeler says unarmed city employees should make traffic stops, “which would reduce the possibility of violence during such encounters.”
The proposal states that Black and brown drivers are pulled over and searched more often than white drivers – a “racist outcome” that is the result of systemic biases.
“The presence of an armed police officer during a routine traffic stop raises the tension of the encounter unnecessarily and can itself lead to conflict, causing harmful stress to both parties and damaging the relationship between police and the community,” the policy order states.
Police officers would still be responsible “for apprehending known criminals, dangerous or erratic drivers, and other related situations that clearly go beyond routine traffic enforcement,” the proposal says.
The councilors are asking the city manager to look into making the change and report back to the city council as soon as possible.
Chelsea Police Chief Brian Kyes, who is president of the Massachusetts Major City Chiefs of Police, told The Boston Herald that the idea is “beyond dangerous.”
Police departments around the country have faced calls for reform since George Floyd’s death at the hands of Minneapolis police in May. Last month, a new Cambridge Police Department policy took effect that required officers to intervene if they saw one of their colleagues using unreasonable force.
