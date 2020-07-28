LOWELL (CBS) — A man wanted for the murder of a 23-year-old woman in Lowell was arrested Tuesday. According to the Middlesex District Attorney’s Office, 20-year-old Xavier DeJesus, of Lowell, shot and killed Deija Mendez.
DeJesus was charged with murder, discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a dwelling, carrying a firearm without a license, and possession of ammunition without an FID card. He will be arraigned in Lowell District Court on Wednesday.
Mendez was sitting in the driver’s seat of an SUV outside a Coral Street home when she was shot in the afternoon of June 23. Investigators believe the two knew each other and there may have been a dispute over a car.
Mass. State Police said DeJesus was arrested in the basement of a Fall River home after he attempted to run and then hide from troopers when they arrived.
Corey Roy, 20, of Lowell was arrested Tuesday night for accessory after the fact to murder. He allegedly helped DeJesus evade, the D.A. said.
Roy will also be arraigned in Lowell District Court on Wednesday.