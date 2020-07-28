WOBURN (CBS) – A water main break caused a sinkhole to open up in the middle of Forest Park Road early Tuesday morning. Water also flooded nearby streets and homes.
Woburn resident Todd Symonds said it was a rude awakening at his house on Boyd Road.
“My son woke me up at about one in the morning and said, ‘Dad there’s a river going down our street,’” he told WBZ-TV. “The water went into my backyard, wrapped around my house into the bulkhead and splashed down to my basement.”
Symonds said the water got as high as two-to-three feet.
Edward MacInnes and his girlfriend saw police outside their home and at first didn’t know what was going on.
“I opened the window, I noticed water flowing down. I got out of my bed because we sleep in the living room, as soon as I stepped on the floor it was over my feet,” he told WBZ. “We got maybe 4-to-6 inches of water inside our house.”
MacInnes said they’ll need new floors and furniture because of the water damage.
There’s no word yet what caused the water main break or how long it will take crews to repair the road.