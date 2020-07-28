BOSTON (CBS) – Two Boston hospitals have been ranked among the best in the nation in a new survey released Tuesday.

Massachusetts General Hospital was sixth and Brigham and Women’s Hospital came in at number 12 in U.S. News and World Report’s honor roll of the top 20 hospitals in the United States.

The Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota was number one.

“Hospitals received points if they were nationally ranked in the 16 specialties – the more specialties and the higher their rank, the more points they got,” U.S. News said on its website.

Read: 2020-21 Honor Roll Rankings

When hospitals were ranked by specialties, Mass General was number two for Diabetes and Endocrinology.

McLean Hospital in Belmont was ranked second in Psychiatry and MGH was third.

Spaulding was number two in the country for Rehabilitation.

To see the full list of specialty rankings, click here.

Last month, U.S. News ranked Boston Children’s Hospital as the best pediatric hospital in the country for the seventh year in a row.