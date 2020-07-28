Patriots Safety Patrick Chung Opting Out Of 2020 NFL SeasonAnd then there were six. Patrick Chung is reportedly opting out of the 2020 season, the sixth member of the New England Patriot to do so.

4 More Marlins Test Positive For COVID-19; Tuesday's Yankees-Phillies Game PostponedThe New York Yankees-Philadelphia Phillies games was postponed Tuesday for the second straight day, according to a person familiar with the league’s decision.

Report: David Andrews Is Not Opting Out Of 2020 SeasonMonday night and Tuesday morning has been filled with news of Patriots players opting out of the 2020 NFL season. At least we know of one player who won't be opting out: Center David Andrews.

David Pastrnak Trolls Justin Bieber With Slick Photo-Editing SkillsHappiness didn't stop David Pastrnak from making some choice edits to the photo before deciding to send it along to Maple Leafs super fan Justin Bieber.

Hurley: Red Sox' Pitching Debacle Is A Very Bad, Inexcusable JokeIt's frankly unbelievable and inexcusable for the Red Sox' pitching situation to be in the place that it is in right now.