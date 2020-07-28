BOSTON (CBS) — Another Patriots player is opting out of the 2020 season, and he’s a big one. Linebacker Dont’a Hightower will not play this season, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.
Hightower, who just became a father for the first time on July 16, was scheduled to make $8 million this year, which would have been his ninth season with New England.
A three-time Super Bowl champ, Hightower has been one of New England’s defensive leaders since the team drafted him 25th overall in the 2012 NFL Draft. He racked up 71 tackles in his 15 games played last season, and returned a fumble for his first touchdown since the 2012 season.
This will be a big blow to the New England defense, which also lost linebackers Kyle Van Noy and Jamie Collins in free agency. The Patriots did draft an inside linebacker in second rounder Josh Uche, who could find himself getting some immediate playing time in Hightower’s absence.
Hightower becomes the fourth Patriot player to opt out of 2020, joining right tackle Marcus Cannon, fullback Danny Vitale and offensive lineman Najee Toran.