BOSTON (CBS) – There were mixed reaction from Patriots fans at Gillette Stadium on Tuesday as news began to spread that multiple New England players have decided to opt out of the 2020 season.
Dont’a Hightower, Marcus Cannon, Patrick Chung, Brandon Bolden, Danny Vitale, and Najee Toran will not play this year due to coronavirus fears.
“I hate it because we are such diehard Patriots fans,” Stephanie Long said.
Fans buying gear at the Gillette Pro Shop are taking the news hard.
“The NHL, MLB, all the other sports have taken pretty good precautions, basically making sure fans aren’t getting too close to players. I think it’s a little ridiculous they’re not going to be playing,” said Chris Cowell
Former Patriots linebacker, Ilia Jarostchuk said these are very tough decisions for the players to make.
“It’s a very personal situation for each one of them at home,” he said. “Some are single guys living at home, others have spouses and children. Or they may have their relatives living with them who may have health issues and things like that. So each of them have to assess their personal home situation.”
There is not much time left on the clock for players to make their decisions. The deadline Monday, August 3.