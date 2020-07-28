MEDFORD (CBS) — A driver hit multiple cars and then smashed through the front of a nail salon Medford on Tuesday. It happened at the Bellagio Nail Salon on Middlesex Avenue.
No one in the salon was injured. The driver was pulled from her car by firefighters and taken to Massachusetts General Hospital with minor injuries, police said.
“Definitely some serious luck on the side of the occupants of the nail salon. At the time, I don’t believe they had any patrons in the store and I believe the employees were in the store but at a different location, not near the front wall of the building,” said Fire Lt. Ryan Martinello.
“All of a sudden, I heard this lady, coming from Wendy’s over there across the street, come in through the parking lot, starting hitting people’s cars and then before you know it, she smashed into the nail salon and spa window, said witness J.D. Desire.
Police are investigating what caused the woman to crash.