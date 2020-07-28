HARPSWELL, Maine (CBS) — Authorities have identified the woman who died in a shark attack off Bailey Island in Maine Monday afternoon as a 63-year-old woman from New York City. The Maine Department of Marine Resources said her name is Julie Dimperio Holowach.
An eyewitness reported seeing the woman swimming near White Sails Lane when she was injured in the apparent attack. Kayakers brought her to shore where first responders were waiting, but she was pronounced dead at the scene.
It is only the second unprovoked shark attack in Maine’s recorded history.
Swimmers and boaters are urged to use caution near Bailey Island and avoid swimming near schooling fish or seals.
Maine authorities will share more details at a news conference later on Tuesday.