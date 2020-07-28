HOLYOKE (CBS) – The Holyoke Soldiers’ Home is suspending visits after a resident tested positive for coronavirus.
The home had one of the worst long-term care facility outbreaks in the country when at least 76 residents died from the virus, and 84 others were infected. Family visits were not allowed during the outbreak, but resumed on June 16.
On Monday, a resident who had recovered from COVID-19 tested positive again. That person lived on a unit dedicated to clinically recovered patients. All residents on that unit are now being quarantined.
“The Home is immediately taking necessary precautions and is performing full-house testing with support from the Massachusetts National Guard, and temporarily suspending all visitation,” a spokesperson with Executive Office of Health and Human Services told WBZ-TV in a statement Tuesday.
Earlier this month, the family of a veteran who died at the home filed a $176 million class action lawsuit against those who were in charge of the facility.
Former Supt. Bennett Walsh has been on paid administrative leave since March and former Veterans Affairs Secretary Francisco Urena resigned in June.
There are still three ongoing federal and state investigations into what happened at the home.