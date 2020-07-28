BOSTON (CBS) — The Boston Bruins checked in to their new digs on Monday, when they occupied the locker room that normally serves as the Toronto Marlies’ dressing room.
As you can see, the Marlies — as an AHL affiliate of the Maple Leafs — have the Maple Leaf logo displayed throughout the room.
The home away from home.#NHLBruins pic.twitter.com/eGBKzGVCwl
— Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) July 27, 2020
🍝 🍝 🍝 #NHLBruins pic.twitter.com/HsPemPkp9M
— Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) July 27, 2020
It’s a unique setup, for sure, considering the Bruins and Maple Leafs have engaged in some epic battles in recent years. But the Bruins and the rest of the NHL have to be happy to be back in action.
That happiness didn’t stop David Pastrnak from making some choice edits to the photo before deciding to send it along to Maple Leafs super fan Justin Bieber.
@justinbieber pic.twitter.com/7XUnC0Q7RT
— davidpastrnak (@pastrnak96) July 27, 2020
It marks the second straight year for Pastrnak chirping the pop star. Last year, after Bieber attended Game 7 between the Bruins and Maple Leafs, Pastrnak sent a tweet and an Instagram comment to Bieber to twist the knife.
Not today @justinbieber #BostonStrong
— davidpastrnak (@pastrnak96) April 24, 2019
It’s not yet known if the Bruins and Maple Leafs will square off in the playoffs this year, as the NHL will begin its playoff seeding games this weekend. But if they do meet up for the third straight season, we can assume that Pastrnak will have his Twitter fingers ready.