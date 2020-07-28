BOSTON (CBS) – The Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported 178 new confirmed coronavirus cases and 14 additional deaths in the state on Tuesday. The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the state is now 108,740 while the total number of deaths is 8,331.
There were 9,881 new tests reported in the last 24 hours. A total of 1,133,674 people in Massachusetts have now been tested for coronavirus.
As of Tuesday, there are 364 people currently hospitalized for a coronavirus-related illness, an increase of 14 from Monday. There are 54 patients currently in intensive care.
The average age of COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts is 51. The average age of deaths in COVID-19 cases is 82.
There were also 78 new probable cases reported Sunday for a total of 7,442 probable cases in the state. There was one probable death, bringing the total number to 220.
Probable cases are people who were not given a standard test but tested positive for the antibody and had COVID-19 symptoms or have not been given any type of test but had COVID-19 symptoms and were exposed to a known positive case. Probable cases also include individuals whose death certificate says coronavirus even though they were not tested.
