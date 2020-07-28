CONCORD, N.H. (CBS/AP) — Single-use bags are no longer required at stores in New Hampshire.
Republican Gov. Chris Sununu on Monday lifted a ban on reusable shopping bags at grocery stores and other retail outlets.
The bags had been banned since March because of concerns that they’d be a vehicle for transmitting the coronavirus. Stores were required to provide new, single-use bags instead.
“We looked at the latest data, consulted with officials at public health and ask individuals to be courteous and respectful to retail/grocery workers by cleaning your reusable bags,” Sununu said on Twitter.
As of Monday, 6,441 people had tested positive for the virus in New Hampshire, an increase of seven from the previous day. The number of deaths stood at 409.
