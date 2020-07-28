Cam Newton Sends Message To His Haters, Posts Workout Photo With Julian Edelman, Damiere ByrdThough a half-dozen of his new teammates have opted out of the upcoming 2020 NFL season, Patriots quarterback Cam Newton remains full speed ahead in preparation for his redemption tour.

NFL Executive Believes Bill Belichick Is 'Masterminding' Opt-Out Situation With PatriotsIs this all part of Bill Belichick's master plan?

Patriots Safety Patrick Chung Opting Out Of 2020 NFL SeasonAnd then there were six. Patrick Chung is reportedly opting out of the 2020 season, the sixth member of the New England Patriot to do so.

4 More Marlins Test Positive For COVID-19; Tuesday's Yankees-Phillies Game PostponedThe New York Yankees-Philadelphia Phillies games was postponed Tuesday for the second straight day, according to a person familiar with the league’s decision.

Report: David Andrews Is Not Opting Out Of 2020 SeasonMonday night and Tuesday morning has been filled with news of Patriots players opting out of the 2020 NFL season. At least we know of one player who won't be opting out: Center David Andrews.