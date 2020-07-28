CONCORD, N.H. (CBS/AP) – The “Judgement Free Zone” won’t be free of face masks starting next month.
Planet Fitness said Monday will require all members and guests to wear face masks starting Aug. 1, joining a growing list of companies and retailers enacting such mandates to prevent spread of the coronavirus.
The New Hampshire-based company already required masks for employees at its 1,450 locations in 46 states, Washington, D.C., Canada and Australia.
“Gyms are part of the solution and a key element of the healthcare delivery system, providing much needed access for people to exercise and stay healthy,” CEO Chris Rondeau said in a statement. “Given our leadership position within the industry, we believe it’s our responsibility to further protect our members, employees, and communities so that we can all safely focus on our health, which is more important now than ever before.”
The health club said masks will be provided for anyone who does not have them. Anyone who does not want to wear a mask can have their membership frozen until the policy is no longer in place.
