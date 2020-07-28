BOSTON (CBS) — Though a half-dozen of his new teammates have opted out of the upcoming 2020 NFL season, Patriots quarterback Cam Newton remains full speed ahead in preparation for his redemption tour.

That mission to prove everyone wrong, of course, would not be complete without the proper social media postings.

On Tuesday, Newton shared a couple of posts — one to his Instagram page and one to his Twitter account. On Instagram, Newton sent a message to his haters, promising, “I have so much more for you to be mad at. Just be patient.” Newton wrote a caption of “just wait on it” with a fingers crossed emoji and a winking emoji.

Over on Twitter, Newton shared a picture from a recent workout with Patriots receivers Julian Edelman and Damiere Byrd. In that tweet, Newton quoted rapper J. Cole: “I got real big plans, I ain’t gon’ lie, I got a whle lot to prove, I ain’t gon’ lie.”

“ï gøt RĒÄŁ, ßÏG ₽ŁÄÑŠ, ï âïñt gøñë łïë

Ï GØT Ä ₩HØŁĒ ŁØT TØ ₽RØVĒ, ï âïñt gøñë łïë"

-J.ČØŁĒ@iconicsaga#šhïñëTHRŪthëŠHÄDĒ#ñøtFØRłïkëšJŪŠTførŁÏFĒ

-1ØVĒ🤟🏾 pic.twitter.com/LdAmPOx4l2 — Cameron 1 Newton (@CameronNewton) July 28, 2020

While the image of Newton looking twice as large as two of his receiving options may be startling, it’s not surprising, considering Newton’s spent plenty of time in the weight room over the past several months. Those posts came a day after Newton shared his “finishing touches” being done in the gym.

So, while a number of players in Foxboro decide that playing football in a pandemic is not the best choice for them, it would seem as though Newton remains fully committed to playing his best football this coming fall.