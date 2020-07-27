Reports: Patriots Fullback Danny Vitale Opts Out Of Season; Marcus Cannon 'Carefully Considering' SameNFL players have the choice to opt out of the 2020 season. We now know of two Patriots players who will be taking that option, while a third player might not be far behind.

Tom Brady Reports To Work At Buccaneers FacilityTom Brady had his "first day of school" down in Tampa.

Kyrie Irving Commits $1.5 Million For WNBA Players Skipping 2020 SeasonKyrie Irving is making sure WNBA players can sit out the season and not stress about a paycheck.

David Pastrnak Makes His Return To Bruins PracticeThe Bruins made their way to Toronto over the weekend, and forward David Pastrnak was part of that trip. Better yet, Pastrnak will be on the ice when the Bruins practice on Monday.

David Price Calls Out MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred For Not Prioritizing Player HealthDavid Price let his grievance with Rob Manfred fly on social media.