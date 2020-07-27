Comments
HARPSWELL, Maine (CBS) — A woman has died after an apparent shark attack off Bailey Island, the Maine Department of Marine Resources said Monday evening.
“An eye witness reported that the woman was swimming off the shore near White Sails Lane when she was injured in what appeared to be a skark attack,” said a press release.
Kayakers brought the woman to shore. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
“Until further notice, swimmers and boaters are urged to use caution near Bailey Island and to avoid swimming near schooling fish or seals.”
No other information is available at this time.