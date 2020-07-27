Kemba Walker Returns To Action, Plays Nine Minutes In Celtics Exhibition Vs. SunsWe've been talking about Kemba Walker's knee for weeks, but we can finally talk about the point guard playing for the Boston Celtics.

Red Sox Extinguish Hope With Brutal Weekend Vs. Baltimore; The Future Somehow Looks WorseThe good feelings are over. And so might be the Red Sox' season.

Red Sox Know Starting Pitching Needs To Be Better, But Won't Overreact To Opening SeriesThe Red Sox starting rotation is already a major issue, one the team will be looking to address throughout the 60-game season.

Report: Eight More Marlins Plus Two Coaches Test Positive For COVID-19; Two Games Already PostponedOn Sunday, the Miami Marlins learned that they had a bit of a COVID-19 problem. On Monday, that problem got a whole lot worse -- and it now extends to the rest of Major League Baseball.

Patriots Release 10 Players, Trim Roster To 80 Ahead Of Training CampWith Training Camp set to begin later this week, the New England Patriots did some roster trimming over the weekend. The team released 10 players overall to get its roster down to 80 players.