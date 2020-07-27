BOSTON (CBS) — There’s a whole lot of uncertainty out there in the world of sports, what with the ongoing (and seemingly endless) pandemic. But the NFL remains committed to pulling off a season this year, and that work is beginning in earnest around the country this week as players report for training camp.

On Monday, that meant the official arrival of Tom Brady to 1 Buccaneer Place.

While Brady popped by last week to take his COVID-19 test, Monday was his real “first day of school,” as he showed up to get a lay of the land in his first new NFL home since the year 2000.

The Buccaneers shared some pictures of a masked-up Brady getting a look around the facility.

Brady is in the building 🤩 pic.twitter.com/ujcPCKjuXd — Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) July 27, 2020

Brady commented on the Instagram post with a trademark “LFG.” Clearly, the soon-to-be-43-year-old isn’t letting the coronavirus pandemic dampen his spirits and optimism for 2020.

If the NFL is able to hold its season, Brady will be playing in his 21st NFL season, and his first for a new team after spending two decades with Bill Belichick and the Patriots. With no preseason and a very unique training camp, it’s still going to be a while before anyone gets to really see what Brady as a Buc really looks like. But if his past 20 years of work is any indication, the quarterback will have himself prepared when it comes time to play.