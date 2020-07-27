WEYMOUTH (CBS) – The driver accused of causing a deadly crash that shut down part of Route 3 in Pembroke earlier this month was arrested in his hospital bed Monday.
Randy Campbell, 33, of Brockton, now faces several charges, including motor vehicle homicide, driving under the influence of drugs and speeding in the July 19 crash.
Prosecutors said Campbell was driving a Hyundai Elantra that Sunday around 9:30 a.m. when his car slammed into the back of a Volkswagen Tiguan in the northbound lanes. The Tiguan hit a minivan and then left the road and hit a tree. A passenger in the Tiguan, 87-year-old Nancy Chamberlain of Quincy, was killed.
Route 3 north was shut down after the crash and traffic was backed up for hours.
Campbell was hurt in the crash and taken to South Shore Hospital in Weymouth where he’s still being treated. He was arrested there Monday morning, eight days after the crash.
He is due to be arraigned by phone on the charges Monday in Plymouth District Court.